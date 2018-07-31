Shelly Barnes: Avoid back-to-school stress with early morning routines

Here are a few ideas:

• Make lunches: The more you do the night before, the less you will have to do the next morning. After dinner, go ahead and pack school – and work – lunch boxes with non-perishable foods. Perishable foods can be prepared, pack-aged and stored in the refrigerator for easy transfer the next morning.

• Pack backpacks: Establish a designated place for the backpack near the door for easy grab-and-go. If your child participates in activities that require special clothes or equipment such as sports equipment, uniform and/or shoes, pack these items ahead, as well.

• Pick out clothes: Help your child decide the night before what he or she will wear the next day. Make sure the outfit is clean and ready to wear. Have a designated place for this, right down to undergarments, shoes and accessories. Check the weather forecast for the next day to avoid last-minute changes.

• Allow enough time: Give your child enough time to move at his own pace each morning. Young children may move a bit slower as they learn how to do things on their own. Getting up early enough to prepare for the day is key to avoid early morning frustrations. Give yourself more time, as well, by getting up early enough to have some time alone, have a cup of coffee and get dressed before your child rises.

• Chart it: Help your child remember what tasks need to be done by creating a routine chart. Use pictures or drawing to help preschoolers. Make it fun and colorful and post it in a location where everyone can easily view.

• Remove distractions: Televisions, tablets, computers, cellphones, games, books and toys can all be distractions, drawing children away from what they need to do. Make it a home rule that these things are turned off or out of sight while getting ready for school.

• Get your Z’s: A hassle-free morning begins with a good night’s sleep. Create a bedtime routine that helps your child get to bed on time. Make sure they are getting enough sleep to be alert and do their best work at school. It is just as important for you to get enough sleep, as well. If you’re tried and grumpy in the mornings, your child may follow your lead. Routines make it easier to take care of important daily tasks, like getting to school and work with a smile on your face. Children whose families follow a daily routine may be healthier, better behaved, and perform better in school. On the flipside, it is also important to allow children occasional routine-free days on weekends and holidays. Families sometime need a break from daily routines to lounge around and enjoy a little down time together.

To learn more about the importance of sleep, visit the National Sleep Foundation at sleepfoundation.org.

For more information on this or other family and consumer sciences related topics, contact Shelly Barnes, family and consumer sciences extension agent for UT Extension in Wilson County. Barnes may be reached at sphill24@utk.edu or 615-444-9584.