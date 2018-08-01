Christy Wright: Take back your time this summer

During the summer season, many of us have dreams and plans for what we’d like to do. But if we’re not careful, it’s easy to go from school-year-crazy to summer-crazy, and we end up just shifting from one version of busy to another.

Instead of letting your summer get away from you, try these four tips to take back your time, so that you can make the most of it this summer at home and at work.

• Identify your priorities. Before each month begins, be proactive and arrange your calendar to reflect what’s important to you. If that means visiting your aging parents three states away, then put them at the top of your list – even if your kids have to miss a soccer game or two. When you manage your commitments, they stop managing you.

• Create space in your schedule. We often feel guilted into taking on responsibilities that are not our own, like chaperoning field trips or saying yes to extra work projects. Stop raising your hand just because no one else will step up. When you commit to less, you’ll free up more time for your own priorities.

• Schedule leisure time. When you finish everything else, then you’ll spend time reading, exercising, and playing with your kids, right? But that never happens! Go ahead and schedule some leisure time into your calendar. This will help to ensure these important parts of your life receive plenty of time as well.

• Protect your schedule. Even if you start off your week with the best of intentions, things will inevitably come up. You’ll get requests from work, invitations from friends, and distractions from every corner of your life. It’s vital that you protect your schedule. Practice saying no to last-minute requests and invitations that conflict with your priorities.

If you can remember to do these four things during the summer season, you’ll have less stress and more fun. Isn’t that what summer is all about?

Christy Wright is the creator of Business Boutique, a certified business coach and a Ramsey personality with a passion for equipping women with the knowledge and steps they need to successfully run and grow a business. Since joining Ramsey Solutions in 2009, she has spoken to thousands across the country at women’s conferences, national business conferences, Fortune 500 companies and her own sold-out live events. She is the host of the Business Boutique podcast and her new book, “Business Boutique,” released April 2017. Follow Wright on Twitter and Instagram @ChristyBWright and online at christywright.com or facebook.com/OfficialChristyWright.