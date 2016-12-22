Community tree lit this year, future uncertain

The latter was the reason hundreds of people took to Facebook a few weeks ago – specifically the Hip Mount Juliet Facebook page – wondering if a 25-foot spruce tree on Lebanon Road, lit every year by the family who owned the property, would be lit again this year.

It was, but maybe for the last time.

The beautiful spruce at 14001 Lebanon Road was owned by the McCluskey family, longtime Mt. Juliet residents W.J. “Mac” McClusky and his wife, Lanova McClusky. Mac was a former Dupont employee and a Wilson County commissioner who died at 90 in 2014. Lenova died this year at 96.

For 44 years, those travelling Lebanon Road got an extra slice of Christmas spirit.

The McCluskeys’ son, Mackie McCluskey, said the house and the tree, along with the property’s 44 acres of land, are for sale.

“We would expect by this time next year that it will have been sold,” said Mackie McClusky. “It would then be up to the new owners.

McClusky said his father in particular loved Christmas. About 44 years ago, he said his father bought a small tree still in burlap, which he used for the family Christmas tree, and then planted it outside.

The first tree was destroyed in April 1998 from a tornado outbreak throughout Middle Tennessee, which Mac McCluskey replaced with a larger tree that lived only a couple years. Mac McCluskey then went back to a smaller tree that has grown to its present size.

“Daddy has loved Christmas forever,” McCluskey said. “He was a product of the depression, and I suspect that that caused him to, when he got in a position to help other people, do for other folks.

A close friend of the McCluskeys took over the decorating in the final years of Mac and Lenova McCluskey’s lives.

The younger McCluskey said he hopes new owners would get on board with the tradition, but he is not even certain about the fate of the house.

“It’s a sad time, but things change,” McCluskey said. “You just can’t do everything forever. What my sister [Margaret Pile] and I want is that if somebody wanted to buy the property to preserve the house and to preserve the Christmas tree. That would be our ideal choice.”

The tree was decorated just after Thanksgiving this year and can be seen throughout the holiday season just before dark at 4 p.m. when the lights are turned on.