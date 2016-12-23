Santa and elves surprise residents with gifts, fun

Saint Nicholas, also known as Gibbs Pharmacy owner Jim Gibbs, and his elves, Brittany Gann and Jennifer Blackburn, surprised residents at Garner, Hickory Hills, Archer, Carver, Blairview and Clearview group homes with needed items.

Gann said it was the first year the group distributed the gifts on the larger scale, but hoped the tradition would continue.

Gibbs and the group started their route at Garner Group Home and received a warm welcome from residents. Gibbs informed residents he knew had been naughty and who had been nice, but regardless of their status on Santa’s list, they received a gift featuring several different items.

Gann said Gibbs Pharmacy has provided Christmas items for Garner and other groups in the past, but decided to do more this year.