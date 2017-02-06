Spring Fest in the Grove upcoming in April

The free event will feature several vendors with items for sale to help with spring ideas and get started with gardening for the year. Different garden groups will also be available with plants for sale.

“Plan to put this on your calendar and come out for a very informative and fun day at Fiddlers Grove,” said organizer Gwen Scott.

Several notable authorities will be available to take questions. Tanner Romsdal with the Tennessee Wildlife Resource Authority will discuss small mammals of Tennessee. Alan Windham, University of Tennessee’s plant pathologist, will diagnose fungi and bacteria on plants for those who bring plants in clear zipper bags.

Linda Robertson, a naturalist with Cedars of Lebanon State Park, will share information about butterflies and the gardens they need. Cynthia Winfield, certified master gardener, will discuss composting and its benefits to gardens. Marianne Pelletier will introduce the newest addition to Fiddlers Grove, the History Garden.

A children’s area will also be available.