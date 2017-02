The recurring event featured antique and custom-built furniture, estate items, artisan items, vintage collectables, country living items and more. The event will return to the Expo Center nine times, March 11, April 1, June 3, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 2, Oct. 7, Nov. 4 and Dec. 9.

The event was first held in December and was again in January. The event featured about 40 added vendor spaces compared to last month’s event.

For more photos from the event, click here.