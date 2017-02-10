Democratic Women donate to HomeSafe

In addition, the group made a cash donation of $100 to the organization. The items donated were used for gift baskets for its clients.

This is the sixth year HomeSafe was included as a community outreach project for the Wilson County Democratic Women.

HomeSafe has served families in abused situations in Sumner, Wilson, Robertson and Trousdale counties for more than 30 years. Wilson County HomeSafe director Judy Dodds provided a list of items it needed to for gift baskets for clients. Dodds also gave a brief update on the organization.

“Domestic violence crosses all ethnicities, education and economic groups and is not only about women, but more and more we are seeing men come in for help. We are also, seeing more clients being battered by their children, in part because of the increase in the use of crystal-meth. We served about 500 clients in the past year,” said Dodds.

A new initiative for the organization is YouthSafe to reach out and educate high schoolers about domestic violence.

“The Democratic Women and I personally think it is very important to support domestic violence victims and their children of our community at a time in their lives when they find themselves in need,” said Kitty Woodson, president of the Wilson County Democratic Women. “We have all had hardships and struggles, which make it all the more necessary for us to reach back and help pull other women up and support them until they can themselves get back on their own two feet. That is what HomeSafe does and why we are so happy to give to this organization.”

For more information on how to donate or volunteer for HomeSafe, call 615-615-879-7036 or visit homesafeinc.org. A helpline is available at 615-444-8955.

The Wilson County Democratic Women meet on the second Tuesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at Five Oaks Golf and Country Club in Lebanon. For more information, call 615-957-3587.