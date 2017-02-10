Youth forum aims to tackle issues

The Lebanon Youth Forum will take place Feb. 23 at 6 p.m. at Market Street Gym behind the Wilson County Civic League at 321 E. Market St.

“We’ve had some forums in the past, and one thing I think we really need to do is listen to our young people,” Ron McCarver said.

McCarver said the upcoming forum would differ from previous forums because the area’s youth would conduct the forum and hold the discussions.

“We’re just going to sit back and listen to what our people have to say,” McCarver said.

McCarver said the forum would serve as the first step in solving issues facing the community’s youth with follow-up meetings with community leaders to follow the forum. He said many community leaders in different aspects would be in attendance.

“Most of us agreed that we have a serious issues in our community, which is losing too many of our young people to drugs, violence, suicide, depression and other mental illnesses,” McCarver said. “I do not have the answers on how to change this, but I know as a community of diverse leaders with love for our community and the power to affect change, then together we can successfully eliminate these concerns and maybe give someone another chance just like someone gave each of us.”