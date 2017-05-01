Pets of the Week

Cornbread came to New Leash on Life from animal control and can’t wait to get started on his next great adventure. Like most young dogs, he would benefit from training classes to help him become the best companion he can possibly be. Cornbread is neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Come meet this happy boy and with an approved application, adopt him for $40 thanks to a partnership with Best Friends.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

How can a girl with gorgeous green eyes be homeless? That’s what happened to Mable. This 5-year-old black-and-brown tabby came to New Leash on Life from a local animal control, and now she’s hoping to find her forever place to call home. Mable is taking some time to adjust to her new environment in the open cat room and might prefer a quieter home. There are a lot of kitten antics going on, so she tries to stay away from them as much as possible. She’s such sweet girl that loves to get attention once she feels secure in someone’s arms. Looking at those sweet green eyes, no one be able to put her down. Come and meet this shy but loving girl and adopt her for only $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Cornbread, Mable and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, there’s a silly grin that belongs to a puppy named Speck. Speck is a heeler mix about 6 months old. HeIs happy and friendly. He gets along great with all visitors and other dogs. He is neutered, current on shots and micro-chipped. He came with some skin issues, but they were treated and are clearing up quickly. Speck has good leash skills, rides well in a crate and seems to understand housetraining. To meet this speckled pup, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, let’s talk about Thomas. This handsome boy showed up as a hungry stray recently. A trap was set for him, and he pretty much just easily walked into it for the food. That was the rescoe’s first clue Thomas is not a feral cat. He’s just a love bug. Thomas is about a year old. He was neutered, tested feline leukemia negative and is current on his shots. He is in a foster home enjoying all the comforts of being inside. For information on Thomas, contact Susan at 615-495-8531 or Annelise at 615-594-0099. A can of food and a soft blanket will win Thomas’ heart.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Josi is a newcomer to the shelter. She is an owner surrender, but her owners assured volunteers it is not due to any issue of hers but a family situation. She is a shepherd mix about a year old and about 45 pounds. Josi is scared, but she’s friendly and social. She is good with cats and dogs and is house trained. Volunteers do not know how she is with children yet, but they ask that any interested family makes an appointment to visit with her before adoption. She is spayed, micro-chipped and ready for a loving home. Call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment to meet Josi, or come during “open hours” Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The shelter is at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet.