Community remembers Bishop Valentine

Valentine served as the leader of Lebanon Church of God starting in 1982. He was also heavily active in the Lebanon community, having served on the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce Education Committee; Genesis Group of Lebanon, which provides mentoring opportunities; and several other organizations.

Bishop Belita McMurry-Fite with Heaven’s View Baptist Church said she knew Valentine for a “mighty, mighty long time,” and the two of them worked together on several projects in their ministries.

“There’s just so much to say about Bishop Valentine,” McMurry-Fite said. “The community will truly miss him. This was a great man who was doing the work of the Lord. He had a quiet demeanor, but he was powerful in what he said.”

McMurry-Fite said Valentine put in countless hours serving the community.

“He was the type of person who, when he got into something, he was committed to it,” McMurry-Fite said. “He was a fantastic man of God with a heart for the community with his church family and family at large.”

Longtime Lebanon Church of God member Mitchell Vantrease said Valentine was like a second father to him.

“I joined Lebanon Church of God when I was 16. When my father died when I was 19, he was right there from day one,” said Vantrease, who credited Valentine as one of the reasons he joined the Centerstage Theatre Co.

“He told me and [Brady Quisberg] to go after our dreams and he really pushed us to do so. He was a visionary and I’m going to miss him. He was really about the community and not just our church. He was a friend to everyone in the church,” Vantrease said.

Pastor John Hunn with Immanuel Baptist Church will speak at a service Friday in Valentine’s honor. Hunn said he considered Valentine to be a close friend.

“Bishop Valentine was a true friend,” Hunn said. “Some people use that world lightly. To me, a friend means they love you; you love them. They look out for you; you look out for them. They put you first; you put them first. That’s exactly who Bishop Valentine was.”

At one time, Hunn held an outreach service at Valentine’s church on Sunday nights.

“He would call you randomly just to ask how you’re doing,” Hunn said. “He’s going to be missed. There’s a big void in the community, not just in one church.”

Memorial tributes for Bishop Valentine will be Friday, May 5, 2017 from 5-7 p.m. at Lebanon Church of God. Family visitation will be Saturday, May 6, 2017 from 10-11 a.m. at Church of God Headquarters at 1230 W. Trinity Lane in Nashville with funeral services immediately following.