Group beautifies southside school for former student

Ely and Walker on Hartmann Drive is a division of Global Brands Group and manufactures and distributes Western-style shirts.

“We have Earth Day. Our corporate office encourages us to come out and go do something to help the community with spring clean sort of things,” said Carol Worthington with Ely and Walker.

Worthington said her daughter, Tiffany Markham, went to Southside and had a tree and plaque stationed in front of the school in her memory.

“She got killed 17 years ago at age 16. She got killed in a car accident, and they placed her plaque with the tree. [Southside principal Frank Tittle] was kind enough to call and tell me they would have to remove it because of construction,” Worthington said.

Worthington said fate intervened a few weeks later when Ely and Walker president Corey Rowe asked the staff if they knew of a place in need of trees as a part of its Earth Day initiative.

“I said, ‘I know exactly where we can go and plant some trees,’” she said.

Worthington said she called Tittle, who humbly agreed and asked for cherry trees.

“They’ll be beautiful in the spring and fall for the kids. It will give them plenty of shade,” Worthington said.

In addition to replanting the tree and placing the plaque dedicated to Markham, along with two other trees, the group picked up loose trash around the campus.