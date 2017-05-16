Bark in Park sees biggest crowd

The 12th year for the event saw hundreds, possibly thousands of people and pets, according to Angela Chapman, New Leash on Life executive director.

“It went really well. We had more people than we’ve ever had before,” said Chapman, who said she believes the event had well more than 1,000 attendees.

She said more than 90 free rabies vaccinations were done by veterinarian Allen Craig with Lebanon Animal Hospital, and more than 500 giveaway bags were handed out before the midpoint of the event.

“We were also almost out of T-shirts. The vendors were happy, and the sponsors were very pleased, so it was a good time. The visitors all had fun,” Chapman said.

Chapman said five local animal rescues were represented at the event and one of the event’s sponsors, Nutro, provided free pet food.

The event also featured a pet parade, led by Goofy from Petopia Pet Salon.

The 13th Bark in the Park is set for May 12, 2018.