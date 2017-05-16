MTEMC donates $5,000 to Interfaith Dental Clinic

“This donation is greatly appreciated and will help us provide services to those in need,” said Interfaith executive director Dr. Rhonda Switzer-Nadasdi. “We hope the benefit to the community will last for generations to come.”

Interfaith Dental Clinic provides quality affordable dental care and oral health education to the elderly, uninsured and low-income working people and their children.

In 2017, SharingChange gave more than $100,000 to 30 organizations across MTEMC’s four-county service area. The receiving organizations use the funds to assist MTEMC members and their families during their times of need.

Since 2003 Middle Tennessee Electric’s charitable organization has distributed more than $9 million to more than 580 organizations across the region.

For more information regarding SharingChange, visit sharingchange.org or call 615-494-1065.