Circle P Ranch plans second take of senior center fundraiser

The fundraising event was originally scheduled for May 20, but due to potential weather-related concerns, it was rescheduled.

Guest will enjoy Circle P Ranch and the activities planned for the evening. The menu will consist of prime rib, sides and homemade desserts all served on elegantly decorated tables in the wooded setting.

Proceeds from the event will go toward a new home for the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center. A nonprofit organization, the center is a gathering place for adults 55 and older to enjoy recreational, education and social activities. It serves as a place for seniors to socialize, gain education, make new friends and avoid loneliness in their golden years.

Throughout the grounds of the 70-acre Circle P Ranch, sculptures and artwork by distinguished artist Steven Allen Boggs, as well as the Fine Art Guild of the Mt. Juliet Senior Activity Center, will be displayed for sale with a portion of the sales to be donated to the center. Dedication bricks to be used in center’s new building will be sold for $50 each. The grand finale will be an auction for the exclusive right to name the new center.

Tickets for “Dinner at the Ranch” are on sale for $100 each. The deadline for tickets is June 1. Contact Patricia at 615-549-0026 or the center at 615-758-9114 to reserve a seat for the event.