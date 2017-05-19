College Hills Church to honor Carol, Larry Locke

In the case of College Hills Church of Christ, where Larry and Carol Locke recently announced their retirement after nearly 40 years of service, that just might be the gospel truth.

Across Wilson County the church has become known for showering compassion upon people, and this virtue has steadfastly been reflected through the servant hearts of this couple.

The Bible says to give honor where honor is due, and the College Hills family has planned a

Locke’s Legacy Sunday during the June 4 worship assembly at 8:45 a.m. The church invites the community to join in the tribute.

“I believe Larry and Carol Locke were sent to College Street Church by God because they were exactly what the church needed. They were able to use their talents to help the church through a troubled time,” said College Hills elder Frank Gailbreath. “Larry’s passion for visiting people, remembering everyone’s name and compassion for anyone troubled or hurting was such a blessing. Carol’s love for children and her vision of how the church should take care of our little ones helped create the growth we have experienced over the years. College Hills has a reputation of love, care and helping the community because of Larry and Carol.”

Larry Locke preached his first sermon as pulpit minister of the congregation on the last Sunday of August 1977. Carol Locke took on the role of guiding the children’s classes, sixth-grade and younger, in 1980.

When the Locke family moved to Lebanon, the congregation, then College Street Church of Christ, wrestled with a major trial. The Sunday morning assembly averaged 450 attendees. The church currently averages about 925 in attendance each first day of the week.

When Carol Locke retired as children’s ministry leader a year and a half ago, there were 100 volunteers teaching infants through sixth graders, and there were about 300 youngsters participating in the Sunday school program.

Numbers, however, don’t tell the story of the humble leadership demonstrated by the Lockes across four decades. They have made thousands of trips to hospitals in Lebanon and Nashville to visit and pray with the sick. Larry Locke performed hundreds of funerals and weddings. He also spent many hours serving with Fellowship House, a Lebanon jail ministry, Cedarcroft Home for men and Brooks House.

Carol Locke blessed the lives of thousands of children in the community and other countries as she assisted with such projects as the church’s School Store, Head Start Christmas, Magi Boxes for youngsters in Honduras and a tutoring ministry for local Hispanic children. She also possesses a gift for listening and counseled a multitude of moms through the years.

“Both Larry and Carol have served the College Hills Church and the entire community with faith, compassion and unquestioned integrity. Our congregation, as well as the entire community, has been blessed by their energetic and visionary leadership,” said Johnny Markham, who served side by side with Larry and Carol Locke for 27 years, most of those as youth minister.

“Larry is one of those rare persons who, the better you get to know him, the more you respect him. There is no one whom I admire more than Larry. Larry’s gracious, kind and pastoral presence has comforted and guided thousands of people through life’s challenges and difficulties. He is a tremendous example of love and mercy. His legacy will be one of grace. He has effectively demonstrated the healing power of God’s grace to the generations.

“Carol is a teacher’s teacher. She loves children and has taught them well for decades. In many ways, she pioneered children’s ministry as we know it in churches of Christ. She blazed the trail for women serving churches as a children’s minister.

“Carol has always exemplified strength and righteousness. She has been thoughtful and considerate to everyone. As my three children were growing up, she never failed to remember their birthdays with a thoughtful card and gift.”

As the members of College Hills and many others in Lebanon are aware, Larry Locke’s health has been fragile in recent months. Due to his illness, he was not available for an interview, thus Carol Locke spoke ably for both.

She was born in Gallipolis, Ohio, where her father, Ted Waller, was a minister. He later preached for churches in Columbus, Ohio; Huntington, W.Va.; and Canton, Ohio, which Carol Locke considers as her childhood hometown.

Larry Locke was born and raised in Shelbyville and a newspaper delivery boy for “The Tennessean” and “Nashville Banner” for most of his teenage years.

The two, who have been married for 53 years, met at David Lipscomb College in Nashville.

“We were on the same row at chapel, but he went out one end, and I went out the other end,” Carol Locke said. “Then we were in debate class together, and I started going out at his end of his row.”

They began dating as freshmen and were married Aug. 1, 1963, in Canton, Ohio, before returning to Lipscomb for their senior year and completing their degrees in Bible and elementary education.

The couple connected with Wilson County in the early 1960s when Larry Locke commuted from the Lipscomb campus to preach Sunday mornings and nights at the rural Bethany Church of Christ on Bluebird Road. Carol Locke accompanied him many times, and after the morning worship, they would be guests of a local family and be treated to Southern Sunday dinners and then visit until time for the evening service.

Larry Locke later received a doctorate in communications from Kent State University, and Carol Locke earned a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from West Virginia University.

After they married, Larry Locke preached for a congregation in Burns, near Dickson. A year later, the Madison Church of Christ sent them to work with a church in Delphi, Ind., where Carol Locke became a teacher. They later served churches in Louisville, Ohio and Morgantown, W.Va., where children, Jason and Suzanne, were born.

In summer 1977, a preacher friend told Larry Locke the College Street Church was seeking a new preacher. Larry Locke, who was familiar with the church due to mission trips in college, was excited about the prospects of getting back to Tennessee. He interviewed with the church elders and was offered the position. Thus, the family moved to Lebanon.

Jason Locke preaches with College Church of Christ in Fresno, Calif., and he and wife, Julie’s two sons, Jericho and Jacob Locke, are students at Lipscomb University. Suzanne Norfleet lives in Raleigh, N.C. with her husband, Stephen Norfleet, and their sons, Caleb and Ethan.

While Larry Locke began his job preaching and teaching classes, Carol Locke became director of the congregation’s Tuesday mother’s day out program and worked part time at Friendship Christian School teaching reading. Then in 1980, she took the reins of the children’s department at church, a role she held for 36 years.

Larry Locke was preaching minister until 2007 and then transitioned to pastoral minister, a role dear to his heart. In fact, Carol Locke said her husband always was passionate about “helping people who were hurting for any reason.”

“Larry has been my cheerleader and prayed over me and with me,” said Liz Reese, executive director of Brooks House, a transitional homeless shelter for women and children in Lebanon. “Larry has been with us since the concept of Brooks House and was one of the founding members and a positive influence. He has been a confidant to me and always had a giving spirit and touched many lives in the community.

“Carol has been such a strong resource to the children of College Hills and also to him, and we love Carol just as much as we love Larry. When we stand in need, she was there to help us out, so they come as a pair.

“When Larry Locke retired from Brooks House, my heart was so broken. It was hard. We would share our stories, and his message was always, ‘Look where we came from and look what God has done.’”

As for the areas that tugged strongest on Carol Locke’s heart, she said, “I loved serving Friendship, School Store, Head Start Christmas and the Magi Boxes. There were a lot of things that we began. I loved knowing our kids and connecting with their families.”

Regarding an afterschool program that aided Hispanic students, mostly from nearby Byars Dowdy Elementary School, she said, “I think our tutoring program made a huge difference in some of their lives. We helped kids adapt who did not know English. The first years we were in their homes and at birthday parties.”

Annabelle Robinson, a member of College Hills for 54 years and who co-directed the church’s School Store along with her husband, Jim, said, “Watching Carol Locke in motion is a sight to behold. Her boundless energy and enthusiasm for her vocation is a gift to our church and community. She is amazingly skilled in organizing and planning.

“Carol is a multi-faceted person — very strong and very thoughtful. She can take charge with adults and direct them to accomplish the task needed. She can also be gentle and kind with very small children. I have seen tears in her eyes when talking about children.

“She has tirelessly served our church and community. Carol was instrumental in beginning the College Hills School Store 22 years ago and worked year-round to insure local children have the needed school supplies and clothing. She also organized the Head Start Christmas gift program for local children. Carol also found creative ways to support children in Honduras by organizing the collection of toiletries and personal items through Magi Boxes.

“It is without a doubt that the world is a better place because of the hard work and dedication of Carol Locke.”

As for the greatest changes Carol Locke has observed in the College Hills church in 40 years, she said she and her husband have seen it go “from death to life.”

Referring to the earliest years, she said, “I remember how we would dread Sunday nights because there would be no one there. It was so disheartening. The church hurt so badly. It was hard.”

Nowadays, she says, “I think our church has a great reputation in the community now in so many ways, from the Fellowship House to School Store and the jail ministry.”

Outside of his role as a preacher, Larry Locke used to play second base for the church softball team, and until a few years ago, could be seen running the streets of Lebanon most days with close friend Jimmy McDowell. He is quite proud of running the Prague Marathon in the Czech Republic, where his son and his family served as missionaries in the 1990s. He also has enjoyed playing golf at Hunter’s Point with friends like George Robertson and Gary McQuown.

During their tenure at College Street/College Hills, Carol Locke named among their confidants and champions the late Leonard and Mary Ann Bradley, who helped found Friendship Christian School, and Carol’s late parents, Ted and Mary Waller, who moved to Lebanon in the 1990s.

“I call him the minister to the whole community,” said longtime Lebanon businessman Thomas A. Bryan. “He’s served the Lord by serving everybody, going to the hospitals and making visits to any and all, even me. I’m a Baptist, and he sure ministered to me when I was real sick in the hospital. He’s just a great servant of the Lord. I love him just like a brother.”