Granville Heritage Days to feature antique car, tractor, engine show

The show will honor three of the best antique collectors in Middle Tennessee. The Antique Tractor Show will honor Johnny and Debbie Mitchell, of Lebanon. Johnny Mitchell has had a strong interest in tractors since his childhood and the Farmall F-12 that he used as a child at home. The couple has collected tractors since their marriage in the early 1980s. They are charter members of the Tennessee International Harvester Collectors and involved in the leadership of the organization. They will have part of their Farmall collection on display at the Antique Tractor Show.

The Antique Car Show honoree will be Dave Roland, of Cookeville. Roland fell in love with cars when he bought his first car, a yellow 1967 Mustang, for $450 in 1974 by washing dishes at Tennessee Tech University.

Roland has a large collection, as well as a service station museum he created in Cookeville. His most favorite automobile he owns is a 1933 Chevrolet school bus. The automobile is enjoyed by people from 3-80 years old, and it is his pleasure to let others enjoy it. Roland will have part of his collection on display at the show.

The memorial honoree for the show is the late Bryan Dyer, of Lebanon, who had one of the most unique collections in Tennessee. His wife, Velda, keeps his memory going by sharing, as well as continuing to maintain, the collection. His collection consists of an award-winning 1934 Chrysler Convertible Rumble Seat Coupe, 1940 Plymouth, 1934 Dodge pickup and a 1933 Chrysler. Bryan Dyer became a expert on Mopar Dodge, Chrsyler, Plymouth and Desoto automobiles.

The 19th Granville Heritage Day will also feature the Uncle Jimmy Thompson

Bluegrass Festival, craftsmen in Pioneer Village, living history demonstrations of the 1860s, crafts, children’s entertainment and rides, a parade, memorial service, 1940s in Granville that features memories of the 1940s at the Granville Museum, the 1880 Historic Home that features “World War II Maneuvers – They Came as Strangers

And Left as Friends,” 1940 automobiles and diaramas at the car museum, Tennessee State Museum Traveling Exhibit, “Slave & Slave Holders of Wessyngton Plantation,” food, shopping in unique stops, 1880 Sutton General Store and much more.

For more information, call 931-653-4151 or visit granvilletn.com.