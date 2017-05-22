Pets of the Week

Demitri is a stunning 2-year-old blue-and-white brindle Catahoula-pit bull mix at best guess. He weighs about 56 pounds, is neutered, current on vaccinations and micro-chipped. He has a great personality and is adjusting well to his new surroundings. Anyone can meet this wonderful guy and, with an approved application, adopt him for $40, thanks to a partnership with Best Friends.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Tessie is lucky. She’s one of the lucky 13 that came to New Leash on Life around St. Patrick’s Day. When someone comes in the open cat room, she comes when called, most of the time. After all, she’s a cat and has a reputation to uphold. She loves getting attention and has adjusted pretty well to her temporary home. But what she’d really like is a home of her own where she’ll be the center of someone’s world. Tessie is a beautiful 6-year-old black-and-white domestic shorthair cat. She came from a possible hoarding situation. This wonderful little lady is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Come and meet Tessie. With an approved application, anyone can adopt her for $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Demitri and Tessie and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, there’s nothing good or happy about a kitty with a broken leg, and that’s how Trig was found after he was probably hit by a car. To make him happy and healthy again, Trig had to have his rear leg removed, and that’s just what was done. This sweet boy is healing well. He is now neutered, current on shots and feline leukemia negative. His foster says he is doing great as a “tripod” and is ready for a new home. Trig needs no special care or accommodations in a new home. He’s ready to be a loving pet. For information on Trig, contact Susan at 615-495-8532 or Annelise at 615-594-0099.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, this silly grin belongs to a puppy named Speck. Speck is a heeler mix about 7 months and happy and friendly. He gets along great with all visitors and other dogs. He is neutered, current on shots, and micro-chipped. He came with some skin issues, but it was treated and cleared up. Speck has good leash skills, rides well in a crate and seems to understand housetraining. To meet this speckled pup, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Logan is part of a family of wild cats brought to the shelter shortly after their birth last July. The mom is still shy and scared of human interaction, but the three kittens are quickly adjusting. Logan is almost a year old. She is the friendliest of the kittens and has socialized quickly. She loves to have a good back scratch and will beg for treats. She is extremely calm and mild mannered, but will need someone who understands her hesitancies while she continues to build her trust. She is looking for a forever home to call her own.

Her adoption fee is only $25. She will need to be spayed before going to a forever home, which is an additional cost.

Call 615-773-5533 to make an appointment to meet this sweet girl or come during open hours Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.