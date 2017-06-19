United Daughters of the Confederacy donates book

Historian Pamela Annette Dies and Chaplain Jackie Underwood presented the book on behalf of the chapter. Alicia Burnley accepted the donation on behalf of the library.

The Gen. Robert Hatton Chapter No. 329 was chartered Oct. 6, 1899 as the Lebanon Chapter, and the name was changed Feb. 28, 1981 to the Gen. Robert Hatton Chapter.

The objectives of United Daughters of the Confederacy are historical, educational, benevolent, memorial and patriotic:

• to collect and preserve the material necessary for a truthful history of the Civil War and to protect, preserve and mark the places made historic by Confederate valor.

• to assist descendants of worthy Confederates in securing a proper education.

• to fulfill the sacred duty of benevolence toward the survivor of the Civil War and those dependent upon them.

• to honor the memory of those who served and those who fell in the service of the Confederate States of America.

• to record the part played during the Civil War by Southern women, including their patient endurance of hardship, their patriotic devotion during the struggle and their untiring efforts during the post-Civil War reconstruction of the South.

• to cherish the ties of friendship among the members of the organization.

Membership is open to women older than 16 years old who are blood descendants, lineal or collateral, of men and women who served honorably in the Army, Navy or civil service of the Confederate States of America or gave material aid to the cause.