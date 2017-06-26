Pets of the Week

Chyanne is the oldest of five dogs, and although spunky and playful, it would be best if she goes to a home without small children. She doesn’t much care to be pulled or tugged on. Chyanne loves to play with her green squeaky toy; it’s her favorite. She is spayed, micro-chipped, current on vaccinations and received a dental with one extraction. Anyone can come meet this little lady and adopt her for $150. Chyanne believes we’re never too old to love and be loved.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside – especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced-in yard.

This is Manly. That’s his name, not a description of his personality. The Cowardly Lion probably would have been more appropriate. Volunteers actually named him after a character in Little House on the Prairie. That was a TV show, but he’s too young to know who he was and since he hasn’t really had a home

Right now, he’s pretty timid, but he’s hoping the nice folks at New Leash on Life can help him find an understanding family that will give him time to adjust. He hasn’t had a lot of experience with humans, although that is changing at the animal shelter.

Manly won’t come out yet to get attention, however, when he is picked up, he doesn’t seem to mind someone holding him, and it seems he’s learning to enjoy the experience. He is a one-year-old orange-and-white domestic medium-hair cat. He is litter box trained, neutered, micro-chipped and has started his vaccines. Come to the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet’s Providence Marketplace and meet Manly, and anyone willing to give him a chance may adopt him for $85.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. For anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members should consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guardian Guild for more information.

Chyanne, Manly and many other wonderful dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Friday from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. It is closed on Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s wonderful kitties available for adoption. Dogs are also available for adoption each Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615-444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

The New Leash on Life Reverse Raffle is back. This year’s event will be Sept. 21 at the historic Capitol Theatre in downtown Lebanon. For more information about the Reverse Raffle or to buy tickets, check out the event on Facebook at facebook.com/events/203889336802026 or contact the shelter at 615-444-1144.

At Country K-9 Rescue, meet Thomas, a handsome buff tabby about 1 year old. Thomas is friendly and talkative. He gets along with other cats just fine. He was found as a stray but has shown excellent manners in his foster home. Thomas is fully vetted, neutered, tested feline leukemia negative and current on shots. He is even micro-chipped. At surgery time, we discovered Thomas has a heart murmur. This is not something that will get worse or shorten his life. It’s simply something that an adopter should be aware of in case Thomas needs any kind of other future vet care. Thomas does not need any medicine or special care for this. Anyone interested in a handsome, lovable kitty that will tell you his secrets, call Susan at 615-495-8531.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Dumpling is just one of several dozen kittens currently in foster care. Although Country K-9 is a dog rescue, volunteers try to help homeless litters of kittens as foster space opens up. All cats and kittens adopted out are spayed or neutered, current on shots, wormed and are tested feline leukemia negative. They have all been in foster homes getting lots of “hands-on” treatment. They have kittens in all colors – both long and short haired. For information on seeing the available kittens, call Annelise at 615-594-0099 or email adhenning@earthlink.net.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce unwanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay and neuter assistance or information on area programs is welcome to contact Country K-9 Rescue at fixwilson@yahoo.com, or call 877-449-5395 and one of the volunteers will go over available help.

It’s kitten season again – a time when many feral or free-roaming cats produce more feral and free-roaming kittens. The litters rarely do well on their own, and if they survive, they just continue to add to the stray pet problem. Anyone who knows of free-roaming cats in need of spay or neuter, call 877-449-5395. Country K-9 Rescue volunteers can loan traps and arrange spay or neuter. The problem won’t go away and will only get worse unless there’s help from the people who know of the situations. Help the shelter end the cycle of homeless pets.

At the Mt. Juliet Animal Shelter, Riley and his family were brought to the shelter last June as a feral family in danger. Feral, means they were not friendly with humans and had little positive contact with people. Two of his siblings have adjusted well and are now in loving homes. Riley is still looking for his forever home. He will need a person or family willing to give him space and take things slow. He is realizing humans are good and loves to beg for treats but is still hesitant about touches. Volunteers have seen so much change in him and know that the future looks bright, so long as he is shown patience and kindness. He is just more than 1 year old and will need to be neutered before going home. His adoption fee is only $25 plus neuter cost at a local vet.

Anyone who would like to meet Riley, call the shelter at 615-773-5533 to set up an appointment or come during open hours on Wednesdays from 11:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The shelter is at 115 Industrial Drive.