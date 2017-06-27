Soap box derby features young racers

The driver of the VBHCS stock division racer was young Ethan Spears, of Smithville. Spears participated in the car he and his father, Jonathan Spears, built together in the weeks leading up to the race.

The Cookeville Police Department, Cookeville Police Athletic League, Cookeville Kiwanis Club and city of Cookeville orchestrates the annual “gravity powered” event annually.

“This was a unique opportunity for Volunteer to become more involved in enriching the lives of the children in our communities” said Nathan Miller, director of Volunteer Cumberland Mental Health Center in Lebanon.

Miller said the Cookeville race is one of only a handful in Tennessee and hoped more Wilson County agencies and businesses become involved in the activity.

The mission of the All-American Soap Box Derby Program is to educate and inspire youth through fair and honest competition and mentorship. With a primary goal to advance family values, the AASBD provides an environment in which parents, or mentors, work hands-on with racers to instill basic skills of workmanship, the spirit of competition and the perseverance to complete a project from start to finish.

The AASBD serves international youth 7-18 years old and embraces diversity, facilitates lifelong friendships, teaches the application of math and science concepts and advocates the true spirit of teamwork and sportsmanship.

The All-American Soap Box Derby Program is administered by the International Soap Box Derby, Inc., a nonprofit educational organization. To find out more about the All-American Soap Box Derby and how to get involved, visit aasbd.org.

Volunteer Behavioral Health Care System has provided prevention, treatment and recovery services for more than 40 years. For more information about the services of VBHCS, contact the agency’s customer service department at 877-567-6051 or visit vbhcs.org.