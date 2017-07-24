Long Hunter State Park unveils new Reading Ranger Story Trail

The opening ceremonies featured a ribbon cutting with special guests, tours of the trail, games and crafts for children, vendors, booths and more.

The story trail combines outdoor exercise with childhood literacy through storybook artwork along a quarter-mile trail. The new edition features the book, “Pitter and Patter” by Martha Sullivan. Engaging artwork by Cathy Morrison reveals the journey of two raindrops traveling through the water cycle and greeting animal friends along the way. The story introduces young minds to this vital environmental concept as they walk along a state park trail.

Tennessee State Parks partnered with the Governor’s Books from Birth Foundation and the Nashville Public Library to bring visitors this year’s edition. Earlier this year, Long Hunter was awarded the excellence in innovation award from the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation for its story trail.

Located near Couchville Lake in Area 2, the Story Trail is accessible daily during regular park hours from 7 a.m. until sunset until spring 2018.

For more information about Long Hunter or its programs, visit tnstateparks.com/parks/about/longhunter or contact the park office at 615-885-2422.