Social media prompts headstone repair

Mike Provo said a Facebook post on Hip Lebanon prompted him to repair a broken tombstone in the Cedar Grove Cemetery.

“I saw a post on Hip Lebanon from Lisa Hoffman, and she said the headstone had fallen or was knocked over or something,” said Provo, who said he does some contractual work in Lebanon and had the necessary equipment.

Provo said he found the damaged headstone and repaired the piece in about five minutes. However, he said he never expected the wave of support and appreciation he received for his good deed.

“It was very rewarding, especially to be able to connect with that family and hear how much it meant to them,” he said.

Others said it wasn’t the amount of time it took to repair the headstone that was important, but the fact he took time to do a good deed for a stranger.

“I think that’s what struck me the most. I didn’t expect to really get anything from it. I just wanted to help someone,” Provo said.

Provo said the reactions helped him further realize that small actions can have a huge ripple effect.

Kristen Nicole Bay saw Provo’s post and said it was her brother’s grave.

“His act of kindness has really opened my eyes and allowed me to see that there really is good-hearted, selfless people in this world. I know our father is smiling down on him and that he will find a way to bless this man even from heaven,” Bay said on the Facebook post. “I can’t tell him thanks enough, along with everyone else, for sharing this story for it to have made it onto my news feed here on Facebook. All I can say is God is good. He is so good. My dad used to tell me that sometimes angels walk the earth, and I believe that Mr. Mike is one of them.”

“What may be small for you could mean the world for someone else. It’s motivated me to help more people,” Provo said.

Provo said actions could be as small as holding doors and smiling at people to have an impact on someone’s day or life.

“I really want to spread the word that you never know how much your actions can impact and influence people,” he said.