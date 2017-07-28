Farmers Market offers fresh goods

During the summer, the market is open each day until the farmers pack it up for the evening. There are a variety of vegetables like yellow squash, zucchini, peppers, potatoes, cucumbers, okra, tomatoes, melons and more. Some farms also sell canned goods like jellies and jams.

Regular sellers at the Lebanon Farmers Market come from all over Wilson County, from Watertown to Gladeville and, of course, Lebanon. Alice and Billy Jack Tubb bring baskets full of tomatoes and other produce from the Laguardo community. Underwood Farms in Watertown offers peaches, okra and more. Walkers Farms in Gladeville brings cucumbers in a range of sizes and species. Evans Produce on Franklin Road in Lebanon brings varieties of peppers in many colors. Congen Farms sets out melons and more. And the Terry Thompson Farm offers plenty of potatoes.

All of these farms bring multiple kinds of produce and brave the summer heat both on the farm and on Maple Street to offer the goods to the community.

If the day is particularly hot, a waterspout is available for washing heads, toes and hands.

Find the farmers and their goods at 143 S. Maple St. on Monday through Saturday from early morning until evening.