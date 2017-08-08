Wishes Matter event upcoming

Tickets to the event will include a cocktail hour, dinner and entertainment from Rubik’s Groove, a popular ’80s and ’90s cover band. Guests will also have the chance to meet a former wish family and hear about the power of a wish.

“Time and time again, I have seen the excitement and impact a wish makes on these children and their families,” said event chairperson Merissa Newton, a 14-year volunteer wish-granter with Make-A-Wish. “I want to help build awareness for Make-A-Wish and help people realize they are granting wishes in our local communities, in our neighborhoods.”

Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee serves 38 counties in Middle Tennessee and grants about 130 wishes annually. The organization does not receive government funds and relies on donations from corporations, foundations, schools and individuals to help fulfill wishes and bring hope, strength and joy to children suffering from life-threatening medical conditions.

For more information about the event or to buy tickets, visit wishesmatter.eventbrite.com or call Merissa Newton at 615-796-5215.

