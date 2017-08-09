Lebanon Golf and Country Club plays host to senior art series event

The event was part of a monthly series that aims to get seniors out into the community to participate in artistic activities they normally wouldn’t.

Home Instead Senior Care and the Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing organized the event and plan to do something once a month for the seniors.

“We kicked off the Senior’s Artistic Medium Series with the Symphony on the Lawn earlier this summer, and the paint party is the second event in our four-part series,” said Bill Noffsinger, home care consultant for Home Instead Senior Care. “SAMS is aimed at encouraging creativity and a way for us to give back to our local seniors.”

The organization has big plans for the series with both glass-working and pottery events coming in the next two months. Both events are still in the planning phase.

Director of community outreach Brent Jarreau also talked about plans for an art show or gallery at the end of the series.

“This is something that we plan to do year after year,” Jarreuau said. “Once the series is complete, we will have a gallery or reception where the community can come out to vote for their favorites. The winning pieces will then be put on display at prominent local businesses.”