Neighborhood Health to hold community open house

The event will feature food, games, prizes and a photo booth; tours of the clinic, dental screenings, health education and information from Neighborhood Health, Boys and Girls Club, United Health Care, Health and Human Services of North America and Mid-Cumberland Community Action Agency; and car seat education from the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

The event will also help welcome Neighborhood Health’s new dentist and doctor to the Lebanon clinic and allow parents to get information for back to school and their own health.

Neighborhood Health, formerly United Neighborhood Health Services, is a private nonprofit network of neighborhood health centers that have served Nashville for more than 40 years. Through its 10 Nashville neighborhood clinics, the Downtown Homeless Clinic, two mobile health units and clinics in Hartsville and Lebanon, Tennessee, Neighborhood Health annually serves about 32,000 medically underserved people of all ages, including 17,000 who have no health insurance. Medical, dental and behavioral health counseling are affordable and, for those without insurance, offered at a discount based on income and family size.

Visit neighborhoodhealthtn.org or call 615-227-3000 for information about Neighborhood Health clinics and programs.