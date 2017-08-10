The Hermitage to hold free solar eclipse tailgate

Guests will be invited to pack their vehicles and park in the fields in front of the Hermitage’s entrance gate for the celestial event. The first 2,000 guests will get a free pair of solar eclipse glasses, courtesy of Deloitte.

“We celebrate history on these grounds, and in this case, we’ll be watching history unfold from our front lawn,” said Howard Kittell, president and CEO of the Hermitage. “We’re so lucky in Nashville to have a front-row seat for a rare celestial event. And here at The Hermitage, we think we have the best seats.”

A list of confirmed food vendors that will be on-site can be found at thehermitage.com. Guests are welcome to bring their own food and beverages to the tailgate area. Additionally, a children’s play area on-site will include historical games, science activities and a craft table where they can make solar eclipse glasses.

For those who wish to tour the mansion and its exhibits before or after the eclipse, all guests to the Hermitage on Aug. 21 will receive a discounted general admission rate. Admission will be $16 for adults, $11 for high school and college students, $8 for students through eighth grade and free for children 5 and younger. VIP parking spaces closest to the Hermitage entrance are available for reservation and will also come with one parking spot, two pairs of solar eclipse glasses and two adult admission passes to The Hermitage.

To buy discounted tickets to the Hermitage and VIP parking passes, visit showclix.com/event/solar-eclipse-tailgate.

The Hermitage is currently a 1,120-acre National Historic Landmark with 27 historic buildings.