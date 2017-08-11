Local businessman plans to open new barbecue restaurant

Ron Burkett spent the last 10 years traveling the country as a corporate trainer for Safety-Kleen. He began to notice that there was one company that was finding success everywhere he went.

“I kept seeing these Dickey’s open, and there were lines out the door,” said Burkett. “I found the food was good, I mean they really have good food.”

Dickey’s has more than 600 locations open nationwide, though this is only the fifth location in Tennessee.

Burkett and his wife moved to Lebanon five years ago from Dallas, TX. One of the reasons Dickey’s was so attractive to Burkett was the beef brisket the company serves.

“Here in the south all barbecue has pulled pork,” said Burkett. “It’s hard to get good brisket. When you’re coming up out of Texas, those people know how to do brisket.”

When he made the decision to open a location in Lebanon, the company sent him to Dallas for their Barbecue University, a month long training program that teaches potential franchise owners how to run the store and cook the meats.

Although he doesn’t have any further experience in a restaurant setting, Burkett plans to use his years of business management to put together a good team that can help get Dickey’s going.

“I’ve been managing businesses for other people for my entire career,” said Burkett. “I have the expertise. I don’t have any restaurant experience other than Pizza Hut when I was a teenager. What I find is it’s a team effort and that’s what my strong suit is; I build teams. I can’t do it all by myself, I have to have a team of people to help me with this.”

Dickey’s is currently undergoing construction with a gran opening scheduled for Sept. 8 barring any setbacks. There is a month of activities planned for when the restaurant does open.

“We don’t do the big spectacular grand opening,” said Burkett. “We do a month of soft openings every weekend. We’ll have firefighters’ night, things of that nature.”

For more information on Dickey’s Barbecue Pit and a full menu of what will be offered at the restaurant, visit the website at dickeys.com.