Group donates gowns for angels

Penny West, Danielle Hackler and Shelly Barnes, Wilson County family and consumer sciences Extension agent, delivered a dozen Angel Gowns and pockets to Tennova-Healthcare Lebanon for parents and families grieving from infant loss.

Penny West, a local seamstress, originally created Angel Gown through the Wilson County Family and Community Education Club to give to parents after an infant death.

The group asked for donations of clean old dresses, as well as lace, ribbon, Velcro and volunteers to help create the gowns.

The group said they received donations from the White Room, Wilson County Help Center and several residents. The group then held a sewing party to create the dresses.

The next sewing party is scheduled for Feb. 21-23 from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m. People of all sewing experience are welcome and guests do not have to be members of the FCE Club.

To sign up for the sewing party, or to donate dresses, contact Barnes at 615-444-9584 or email at sbarnes@utk.edu.