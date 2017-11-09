O’Charley’s to honor service members on Veterans Day

This past October, O’Charley’s guests generously helped to raise a total of $130,949 for The Folded Flag Foundation with the Give $5, Get $5 campaign. Guests who donated $5 on their checks were given a $5 O’Charley’s voucher as a thank you for their donation. This year’s donations built on contributions from last year, raising a cumulative amount of more than $220,000 for The Folded Flag Foundation— with 100 percent of donations received awarded to military families.

Additionally, on Veterans Day, all military service members and personnel will be able to enjoy meals on the house from O’Charley’s “$9.99er Menu” all day long simply by showing their military IDs. The $9.99er Menu features original, guest-favorite recipes, including O’Charley’s Famous Chicken Tenders & Fries, Honey Drizzled Southern-Fried Chicken, Farmhouse Chopped Steak and more. Veterans will also receive a $5 off $20 voucher for their next visit. Restaurant participation may vary by location.

“We try to find moments throughout the year to continually honor our military community and their families because their sacrifice and service to our nation never stop and can hardly be repaid,” said O’Charley’s President Eddie Hall. “At the very least, we want to do what we can to invest in their families’ futures and say thank you the way we do best—by inviting them to the table and making sure everyone leaves with full stomachs and full hearts.”

Over the past two Veterans Day holidays, O’Charley’s has gathered more than 114,000 veterans around the table for complimentary meals. The brand will also use social media to award ten service members with a $50 gift card as a thank you for their service. Guests will be able to tag a deserving military hero by commenting on O’Charley’s Nov. 6 Facebook, @ocharleysfans, post. The ten winners will be selected from the comments and announced next week.

O’Charley’s is dedicated to celebrating members of the U.S. military and their families all year long through a variety of initiatives, including recognizing ten

Folded Flag Foundation scholarship recipients this past October in their hometowns at select O’Charley’s restaurants. The celebrations were a community-wide effort, featuring the presentation of colors by local ROTC cadets and Boy Scout troop members, along with the singing of the national anthem by local school choir members and O’Charley’s team members.

For more information, to view O’Charley’s menu or to find the nearest O’Charley’s restaurant, visit ocharleys.com.