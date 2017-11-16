Six Wilson County organizations receive grants

The grants will benefit nonprofits in Bedford, Cannon, Cheatham, Coffee, Cumberland, Davidson, DeKalb, Dickson, Fentress, Franklin, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lincoln, Macon, Marshall, Montgomery, Overton, Pickett, Putnam, Robertson, Rutherford, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Warren, White, Williamson and Wilson counties.

The top four awards categories were arts and humanities, human services-children, animal welfare and education.

Grant recipients from Wilson County included:

• Brooks House to provide preventive and corrective physical, dental and vision care and necessary medications for residents as they prepare to re-enter the workforce.

• Country K-9 Rescue to prevent the next generation of homeless and unwanted pets in the community through the rescue’s spay and neuter assistance program.

• Healing Broken Vessels to provide training skills for 20 women so they become equipped and prepared for the workforce.

• Mt. Juliet West Wilson County Senior Citizens Service Center to provide a ballroom Dance Therapy program for seniors that provides physical benefits of improving balance, muscle and bone strength.

• New Leash on Life to provide spay, neuter and medical services to dogs and cats in need in Wilson, DeKalb, Smith and Cannon counties.

• Salvation Army of Wilson County to provide after-school and summer meals to children in the neediest neighborhood of Wilson County.

“The Community Foundation is honored to connect generosity with need through these annual grants and through other avenues throughout the year, but we couldn’t have the impact we do without the many nonprofits offering solutions to our community’s needs and vital services to our neighbors,” said Ellen Lehman, president of the Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. “Thanks to the generous support of our donors, and the work of dedicated and talented nonprofits, we are able to fund solutions which address Middle Tennessee’s emerging needs and opportunities.”

The Community Foundation awards discretionary grants annually from its unrestricted and field-of-interest funds to Middle Tennessee nonprofits. Grants are awarded through an open application process for organizations addressing community needs and benefiting the well being of citizens through valuable programs and innovative services. More information on the grant process is online at cfmt.org/grants-scholarships/grants.

For a complete list of 2017 grant recipients, go to t.cfmt.org/CFMTgrantees.

The Community Foundation exists to promote and facilitate giving in the 40 counties of Middle Tennessee and beyond. It does this by accepting gifts of any size from anyone at any time and by empowering individuals, families, companies, nonprofits and communities to respond to needs and opportunities that matter. The Community Foundation works with people who have great hearts, whether they have great wealth, to craft solutions that reflect their intentions and goals. For more information, call 615-321-4939 or visit cfmt.org.