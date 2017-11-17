Ann Haney: Keeping love in the season

These are all the joyous things that make holidays fun and memorable. Although I would love to focus on all these memory-building blessings, I want to share some tips on dealing with the stresses that unfortunately come along and often escalate emotions during this time of year.

Bringing together families during the holidays can represent mixed emotions for many people. Oftentimes, holidays are the only time of year families get together, and this can be a boiling pot of emotions as lifestyles, values, careers and the past come together under one roof.

Opinions can lead to much stress as the holidays approach thus turning a joyous season into a stressful dispersing of time. The result is often divided families that decide the benefit does not outweigh the effort and the choice to stay to oneself seems like the only non-conflicting decision. After all, life has gone on all year without the need for undue drama.

Children grow up and start their own families, parents pass on, siblings move away, blended families become more common and so on. Miles can separate families and distribution of time during the holidays can drive division in what should be a time of love and sharing.

Trying to be fair can often be so trying that the only solution seems to be avoidance, thus leaving many looking forward to the end of the holiday season instead of the beginning.

What is the answer you may be wondering? Can the joy of holidays be restored to an overworked, busy society filled with diversity? The simple answer is yes, but the question is how?

As life changes so do priorities, schedules and more. Unfortunately, we all too often forget the reason for the holidays. Thanksgiving was based on thankfulness to God for bringing the Pilgrims through a season of trial and hardship. It was a time of remembering all for which we have to be thankful. It was not a time of focusing on having things one way or another. The pilgrims had learned that life was not always fair, easy or the way they wanted it.

Then, of course, we look at Christmas and its meaning. The birth of Christ in a stable, although royalty, was born in humble surroundings for the sole purpose of bringing hope to a lost world and displaying what it meant to lay down life for those he loved.

In light of all of this we, all too often, find we have misplaced the focus of the season on the desires of self. Truly if all begin to understand that it is more blessed to give than to receive, would not holidays take on a whole new happiness?

I am not one to point fingers, as I, myself, have truly struggled with this same frustration during the holidays. We often want to do good, but we want to do it our way as does everyone else. It is only human nature to struggle with self, but during the holidays, it is especially important to look beyond our own comforts and build others up. For it’s not about the gifts, the food or the fun, but rather the way you leave others feeling when the holidays are over. I have it heard it said, “People will forget what you said, but they will never forget the way you made them feel.”

May your holidays be filled with love, peace, unity and above all memories to cherish.

