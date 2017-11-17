Denton celebrates his 88th birthday

Kaye and Delbert Denton are longtime residents of Lebanon and have been married 57 years. They were married in 1960 and lived in Watertown before they moved to Lebanon in 1970. While in Watertown, Delbert Denton ran a John Deere dealership in Sparta and also farmed.

He worked for UPS and drove multiple truck routes in his career, including to Memphis, Knoxville, White Pine, Illinois and Atlanta. Kaye Denton started work in 1956 with National Life and Accident Insurance Co., which also owned the Grand Ole Opry. She worked there until 1960. After that, she went to work with TRW. Within the first few days of her start, South Central Bell installed the 1 millionth telephone in Tennessee. She worked there for 32 years until the couple retired in 1992.

After they both retired, they began farming again, cutting hay and raising cattle. When asked about her and husband’s life together, Kaye Denton said, “We’ve had a great life. And it’s great because we have always done everything together.”

Kaye Denton still lives in the house on the 25-acre farm in Lebanon she and Delbert Denton bought in 1980.