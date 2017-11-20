Jimmy Floyd Family Center donates money from Aquathon to Veteran’s Plaza

The money was raised at the first worldwide Aquathon held Veterans Day at the center.

“We took a vote on what to do with the money, and everyone wanted to donate it to the veterans,” said Parker. “I was excited because we love our veterans.”

The event was held in 77 countries, but the Jimmy Floyd Center was the only place in Tennessee to feature the event. It was a three-hour aqua aerobics session to promote fitness and aqua aerobics.

“I kind of wore everyone out in the second hour,” said Parker. “We had people from age 22 all the way up to 83, but they all did it.”

More than 60 people participated in the Aquathon, which was free, and donations were collected for the Veterans Services office.

“We have so much going on here with the museum and everything,” said Veterans Services officer Michael McPherson. “We’re so appreciative of everything that we get because it helps so much.”