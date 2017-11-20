Pets of the Week

She came to New Leash on Life, and volunteers are happy to care for her while she’s waiting to find her forever home. Born in 2016, Faye is a typical young dog that loves to play with her dog friends and her people friends at New Leash on Life. But what she’d really love is to have a family of her own to play.

Faye gets excited when she goes out for walks and meets new dog friends. She loves to greet people when they walk by her as well. This social little lady is spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Anyone who has an active family should consider taking Faye home for a sleepover or adopt her for $75.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced in yard.

They call her Pixie, which probably makes someone think of a mischievous little spirit who likes to cause a ruckus. That’s not her right now, but, with someone’s help, she thinks it could be one day. Most of her experience with humans has been at New Leash on Life. They’re a bit of a mystery to her, so she’s looking for someone who understands her and is willing to give her time to adjust.

The staff and volunteers have been really good about spending time with her, and she’s actually getting more comfortable with them.

Pixie used to greet someone with a hiss, but now when she’s picked up, she will likely melt in for comfort. She has even started giving nose nudges. She just needs time and a special person who will give that to her.

Born in August 2016, Pixie is still just a baby, so with time, patience and love, she just needs the opportunity to be a special companion for a special person. Pixie is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Thanks to a sponsor, all cat and kitten adoption fees were reduced for November.

Anyone who is that special person that Pixie has been looking for may come by the animal shelter in Lebanon and meet her soon.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guard- ian Guild for more information.

Faye, Pixie and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, perfection is overrated, sometimes even boring. Who wants a perfect friend? Whoever gets a perfect haircut? Perfect fitting pair of jeans? Yeah, you know what I’m talking about. So meet Jim, an almost-perfect kitty. Jim is about 6 months old. He came to the rescue from a trapping situation where he was too small to fix and release. So he and his two littermates came into the rescue. And brother and sister have already adopted out. Jim is neutered, tested feline leukemia negative, current on shots and dewormed. He is friendly, playful and purry. Sounds perfect? But when Jim gets a little stressed – not often but a new place and strange people might do that for about a day – he gets a bit of a teary left eye. It clears up, but for that day, he gets overlooked at adoption events. Want to give Jim a perfect happy ending? Contact Annelise at 615-594-0099 with a call or text.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, it’s Punkin time in Tennessee, and here is Miss Punkin to say hello to all. The sweet hound-beagle mix is only 34 pounds and 2 years old, so a good size for any home. She is healthy, spayed, current on shots, heartworm neg., and will be micro chipped for adoption. Punkin is happy to meet all dogs, plays well with them and calmly approaches visitors to say hello. She is a pretty tri-color and has good inside manners. Punkin is looking for a patch to call home. For information, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce un- wanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, John is a chocolate lab-pit mix about 5 years old. He loves to play fetch and would greatly enjoy a home with a fenced yard where he can run. Volunteers often find him with a toy in his mouth that he will carry around with him wherever he goes. This sweet boy was surrendered by his family when they grew tired of having a dog and “lost interest” in him. He needs a family who is willing to make him a permanent and loving member for life. He has a great personality and gets along well with other dogs.

He does need a family with no cats. He was recently returned to us for a second time, because the family chose to adopt a cat after adopting John and then chose the cat over the sweet boy. He is a happy, friendly, fun boy that will bring you his food dish when it is empty and loves to play. He would be great for a family with small children. John is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations.

He will require a bully breed application in addition to the adoption application, and his adoption fee is only $75.

Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control is open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet. Call 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment any day of the week to visit.