Pets of the Week

Fred is neutered, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Anyone looking for a fabulous all-around family dog can’t go wrong with this happy, handsome gentleman. With an approved application, anyone can adopt him into a home for $75.

All New Leash on Life dogs must be adopted to families willing to have their pets be allowed inside, especially at night. No dog is allowed to be put on a “tie out” or chain outside and should be walked on a leash when not in a fenced yard.

Beautiful Lacey was adopted as a kitten in 2011 into a wonderful home. Her human mom and dad adored her and thought she was the best cat ever. Unfortunately, they had to move to assisted living and were unable to take her with them. So now Lacey is preparing for the next chapter in her life.

Lacey is beautifully painted with splashes of black, especially the black dots on her nose and chin – like she dipped her nose in the ink well. Since she is used to a home and the only fur-baby, she’s finding it hard to adjust to the adoption center again. She’s hiding a lot right now. But if someone is patient and let her blossom in her own sweet time, she promises to be a nice, soft presence in a home. She’ll show anyone what a loving lady she truly is. Lacy is litter box trained, spayed, micro-chipped and current on vaccinations. Anyone with the patience to give her the time she needs may come meet this special young lady soon. Thanks to a generous sponsor, all cat and kitten fees were reduced in November.

All cats must be indoor only and shall not be declawed.

For anyone not ready to commit to adoption, ask about New Leash on Life’s seven-day sleepover program for dogs and cats. Anyone who already has their limit of four-legged family members may consider becoming a ‘Guardian’ to help homeless pets each month. Visit newleashonline.org and click on programs, then Guard- ian Guild for more information.

Fred, Lacey and many other dogs and cats are available for adoption at New Leash on Life’s Adoption Center at 507 W. Baddour Pkwy. in Lebanon. The adoption center is open for adoptions Tuesday through Fri- day from noon until 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. The center is closed Sundays and Mondays. Also visit the Luv-A-Pet Center at the Mt. Juliet PetSmart during regular store hours to meet more of New Leash’s kitties available for adoption. New Leash also has dogs available for adoption every Sunday from 1-4 p.m. at the PetSmart in Mt. Juliet at Providence Marketplace. For more information, call 615- 444-1144, look for New Leash on Life on Facebook and visit newleashonline.org.

At Country K-9 Rescue, here’s what’s known about Elliott. Elliott was found wandering in a neighborhood, picked up by local animal control but never claimed by an owner. The animal control officers described him as calm, quiet and gentle. Elliott was taken into the rescue to find another home for him. He arrived with old wounds on his neck, maybe a bite or maybe from being on a chain. But all is healed up well. He is heartworm negative, neutered and current on shots. He is about 4 years old, weighs 60 pounds and is maybe a lab-setter mix. Elliott is basically a dork. He does not jump on visitors but will approach gently for a petting or treat. He is quiet but will bark at thunder. He is learning to keep his kennel area clean and decided hot dog treats are the best. Elliott walks nicely on a leash and rides well in a car crate. Anyone who would like to meet Elliott, maybe take him for a walk or share a hot dog treat with him, may contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

Also at Country K-9 Rescue, Garth knows all he needs to know about being a hound. He knows how to be happy, friendly and playful. Yep, that’s about it. This super nice redbone hound is about 9 months old, neutered, current on shots and heartworm negative. He gets along well with other dogs and all visitors. He loves chasing a ball outside. He would do best with an active adopter who can give him walks and outside play time. For information on this hound clown, contact the kennel at 615-444-8011.

One of the goals at Country K-9 Rescue is to reduce un- wanted litters by promoting spay and neuter of area cats and dogs. Anyone who needs spay or neuter assistance or information on area programs may contact Country K-9 Rescue at xwilson@yahoo.com or 877-449-5395, and a volunteer will go over available help.

Visit countryk9.petfinder.com or find Country K-9 Rescue on Facebook to see other available rescued pets. All pets are fully vetted and healthy, and dogs are micro-chipped.

At Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control, John is a chocolate lab-pit mix about 5 years old. He loves to play fetch and would greatly enjoy a home with a fenced yard where he can run. Volunteers often find him with a toy in his mouth that he will carry around with him wherever he goes. This sweet boy was surrendered by his family when they grew tired of having a dog and “lost interest” in him. He needs a family who is willing to make him a permanent and loving member for life. He has a great personality and gets along well with other dogs.

He does need a family with no cats. He was recently returned to us for a second time, because the family chose to adopt a cat after adopting John and then chose the cat over the sweet boy. He is a happy, friendly, fun boy that will bring you his food dish when it is empty and loves to play. He would be great for a family with small children. John is neutered and up to date on all his vaccinations.

He will require a bully breed application in addition to the adoption application, and his adoption fee is only $75.

Mt. Juliet Animal Care and Control is open to the public Tuesdays through Thursdays from 11:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. at 115 Industrial Drive in Mt. Juliet. Call 615-773-5533 to schedule an appointment any day of the week to visit.