Rally for Allie invites families, students to discuss struggles

Students, young adults and parents are invited to the free event to celebrate the life of Allie Johnson, a high school student who died recently of suicide, and learn about opportunities for those who may be struggling in life.

The event will feature entertainment, food, a T-shirt fundraiser, guest speakers, therapy animals and other activities.

The Lebanon Police Department, Cumberland Mental Health, the Child Advocacy Center, the Keith Edmonds Foundation and others are working with the family of Allie Johnson to hold the event.