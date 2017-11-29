Christmas parades set throughout Wilson County

Lebanon

The Lebanon Christmas parade will take place Sunday at 2 p.m. with the theme of “Christmas Movies Come to Life.” Participants are encouraged to choose a Christmas movie theme for their entry.

The 2017 grand marshal will be country music artist and actress Irlene Mandrell.

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at the former Lebanon High School location on Harding Drive. It will travel Park Avenue to East Main Street, around the Lebanon Square, exiting to West Main Street and end at Liberty State Bank and D.T. McCall & Sons on West Main Street.

Float entries are encouraged. The cost to participate in the parade is $25 per entry. Participants may request to be judged on overall appearance, creativity and adherence to theme for a chance to win cash prizes in one of five divisions, church, commercial, civic, youth and horse. Applications are available at lebanonwilsonchamber.com or at the chamber office at 149 Public Square in Lebanon.

Mt. Juliet

The Mt. Juliet Christmas parade will take place Dec. 9, at 11 a.m. with the theme of “Christmas in a Galaxy Far, Far Away.”

Princess Leah will serve as this year’s grand marshal.

Parade staging will take place from 7:30-9:30 a.m., followed by float judging at 10 a.m. and holiday races at 10:55 a.m.

The TDS Mt. Juliet Holiday Half Marathon and 5K run will enter its fourth year. Participants are free to wear festive attire and will receive a long-sleeve shirt, post race meal and finisher medals for both race distances.

A parade entry form can be found at mtjuliet-tn.gov/426/Christmas-Parade.

Watertown

The Watertown Christmas parade will also take place Dec. 9 at 2 p.m.

Entrants in the parade will gather at Round Lick Baptist Church at 1 p.m., and a judging of floats and entries will be held before the parade officially starts.

The parade will proceed down Main Street and end at Optix Watertown on East Main Street.

All entries must be received no later than Dec. 8 at noon to be included in the parade. There is $25 entry fee for businesses, politicians or any group that plans to represent a business or politician.

There is no entry fee for nonprofits, individuals, churches or youth groups.

For more information, call Tim Dowd at 702-245-0702 or the Watertown Chamber of Commerce at 615-237-0270.

Possumtown

Possumtown Outreach plans to carry items to families in need in and around Sneedville in Hancock County, which has the lowest median income per household of any county in Tennessee, as it gears up for the annual Possumtown Christmas parade Dec. 10.

A tractor-trailer will be parked in downtown Possumtown, across from Friendship Christian School on Coles Ferry Pike, through Dec. 19. Donations may be dropped off anytime directly at the trailer during daylight hours.

Anyone who needs assistance with a donation may call McFarland at 615-330-8474.

Donations may also be dropped off during the Possumtown Christmas parade, which will be at 1 p.m. It will start in front of Friendship Christian School.

The delivery caravan will leave Dec. 20, and deliveries to the families will be made Dec. 21 in cooperation with the Hancock County Rescue Squad.

“Anything your church and/or members could do to assist us in helping the people of Hancock County would be greatly appreciated,” McFarland said. “Thank you for your help from all of us in Possumtown and on behalf of the people of Hancock County. They send us home with blessings of thanksgiving to you every year.”

Items needed this year include non-perishable food, winter coats and sanitary items such as soap, shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, etc.

“We have a special need for children's winter coats and gently used and clean or new bedding materials from sheets, pillows and blankets to mattresses and mattress covers,” said Wilson County Commissioner Jerry McFarland. “We also appreciate gently used or new toy donations for the children.”

Possumtown Outreach is a nonprofit tax-exempt organization, and McFarland said monetary donations would be put to use to feed the maximum amount of people for the longest period of time.

“We buy quality healthy food in bulk such as potatoes, flour and canned fruits, vegetables and meats,” McFarland said. “Last year, thanks to your generosity, we gave 262 households, from families of six or more to elderly shut-ins, about a month's worth of healthy good-tasting food. We were also able to provide these families, based on their needs, with clothing, bedding, personal hygiene items and toys for the children to have something to open on Christmas morning.”