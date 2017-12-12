Christmas-themed Beer and Hymns to return to Capitol Theatre

The event invites people to come and congregate together, drink beer and sing hymns, including classic hymns, as well as some more modern songs.

They will be at Capitol Theatre at 7:30 p.m. Tickets cost $12. This event is for ages 18 and older, and those younger than 21 will not be allowed to drink alcohol.

The group came to Lebanon in September and more than 200 people attended. This time, ticket sales have already passed that number, and the group plans to sing Christmas carols.

“I would say that Beer and Hymns in September might be one of my favorite events we have had here at the theatre,” said event coordinator Elizabeth Rhea. “It was so much fun. I heard nothing but positive things, and the feedback we got was great.”

Jim Hughes, a United Methodist Church pastor and manager of Beer and Hymns, said the event is not what some people think.

“Beer and Hymns is not a worship service,” said Hughes. “No preaching or praying or taking up offerings, just singing these wonderful hymns together. What separates our group from others around the country is that we have a creative team that will find ways to include a popular song that will easily mash up with a hymn. How does that work? Think ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ morphs into ‘A Mighty Fortress Is Our God.’ We actually have done this.”

Geoff Little founded Beer and Hymns in a small east Nashville diner called Mad Donnas. From there, the group moved to a bigger location in the Mercy Lounge, where they would meet three to four times a year with more than 300 participants.

“I knew what I was witnessing at the Mercy Lounge was a fresh expression of faith,” said Hughes. “It occurred to me that we should see if the event might have a life outside of Nashville. So we had two events in Franklin that sold out, and I began to imagine other places we might make an impact.”

Rhea said if the attendance numbers continue to grow, the Capitol Theatre would consider making it a regular event. According to Hughes, the Beer and Hymns people wouldn’t mind that at all.

“This is a labor of love for us, and it’s a lot of fun, but something quite sacred happens when people sing these hymns together,” said Hughes. “I can’t explain it. I just know it when I see it.”

Black Abbey Brewing Co. in Nashville will also be on hand to feature several classic and seasonal brews for sale.

For more information on the event or to buy tickets, visit capitoltheatretn.com/upcoming-events.