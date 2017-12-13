Cracker Barrel symbols love for couple

“Sam took me to Cracker Barrel for our first date on Aug. 7, 2015. The night went so well that I asked him to take me once a month for the rest of our lives,” Ashley Woods said about her fiancé Sam Halcom.

The couple, set to marry Wednesday, has kept the streak alive for more than 25 months.

The Florida couple’s Cracker Barrel streak is new compared to the streak of Ray and Wilma Yoder, of Goshen, Indiana. The couple dined at every Cracker Barrel in the country – all 645 locations.

The quest to visit every Cracker Barrel store started 40 years ago when Ray Yoder worked for Coachman, delivering recreational vehicles across the country. He said Cracker Barrel was more than a place to get some food during his travels.

Wilma Yoder eventually joined him on his trips, and the couple started visiting various Cracker Barrel locations, which were typically near an interstate.

“Cracker Barrel acts as a ‘home away from home’ where guests make authentic connections and build memories with loved ones. We are so proud to be a part of happy moments enjoyed by couples like the Yoders and now Mr. and Mrs. Halcom. The entire Cracker Barrel family congratulates Ashley and Sam and wishes them all the best as they begin their life together,” Cracker Barrel representatives said in a statement.