Dancing Lights on Abbey Road

“I saw the lights and I thought, ‘you know, I think I can do this,’” said Simmons. “So, I came home, started researching it and contacted a friend of mine in California that does this stuff, flew him out here and said, ‘you got to teach me how to do this.’”

Since then, Simmons has set up a Christmas lights display at his house every year on Halloween and Christmas.

“Every year it gets a little bit bigger. It’s crazy, but it’s fun,” said Simmons.

This year, there’s somewhere between 7,000-8,000 individual light bulbs set up. Each bulb is equipped by Simmons with a microchip, which connects it to a program in his computer where Simmons can map out how each individual bulb lights up during the course of a single song.

The songs are connected from his computer to an FM transmitter, which allows visitors to listen to the songs through their car’s radio. There are currently three songs playing on loop, but Simmons says that he plans to add more.

A special addition, by request of local children to the program this year is the song “Let it Go,” from the Disney movie Frozen. Simmons has programmed a screen of light bulbs to act as a television screen and play a scene from the movie when the song plays.

“Usually the week before Christmas, it goes nuts out here,” said Simmons. “Last night I saw two limousines parked out front with people watching. Usually like the week and the weekend before Christmas it just goes nuts.”

The lights are located at 75 Abbey Road in Lebanon, and it’s free to come watch any time.

“I don’t charge people because it’s just fun,” said Simmons. “I’ve met some cool people. Last Christmas, I had a mini van out there that was full of kids. It was barely running; it was beat up. I walked up and handed them a candy cane and the lady got teary eyed. She said, ‘thank you for doing this because we afford to go to the other ones.’ That’s what Christmas is about. It’s the holiday spirit.”