Mt. Juliet teen the face of Books-A-Million ad campaign

Jaxton Jordan, a freshman at Mt. Juliet High School, was selected to be part of this year’s Books-A-Million national Christmas ad campaign.

According to Jordan, a representative of the company contacted his agent and asked him to be a part of the campaign that was shot in Birmingham, Alabama earlier in the fall.

“My family and I drove down to Birmingham, and I got to miss a full day of school, which is always nice,” said Jordan. “Especially when I’m doing something to make money, it makes me feel kind of grown up in a way.”

This isn’t Jordan’s first taste of fame; he’s been doing commercials and performing since he was 4 years old.

Jordan has appeared in several national, regional and local ads and commercials for companies like Toyota, Russell Athletics, Dollar General and Hibbett Sporting Goods, among others.

“I’ve been in entertainment basically all my life. I enjoy it,” said Jordan. “Each experience is different ,and I get a chance to meet some really cool people.”

Most recently, Jaxton was featured in the music video for Danielle Bradbery’s song, “Sway.” Bradbery was the winner of season four of “The Voice,” and at the time was the youngest artist to have won. The song was the lead single for her second studio album.

Jordan said he enjoys the entertainment industry, but isn’t sure yet if he’ll pursue a career in it.

“I’ve had an opportunity to do some really neat things, but right now, football is my passion,” sad Jordan. “I have an opportunity to play for coach Trey Perry and the awesome football staff at Mt. Juliet High School, along with some other very talented athletes, so right now that’s my focus.”

Jordan’s Books-A-Million advertisements can be seen at the Mt. Juliet Books-A-Million until the end of the year.

“It’s always nice to see a project after it’s done,” said Jordan. “We don’t always get to see the things I do, but the Books-A-Million ad is up in stores locally, so my family and I went by the store to see it in person. It was fun.”