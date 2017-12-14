logo

Seniors

Cedar Seniors Inc. gets new smoke detectors

Jacob Smith • Dec 14, 2017 at 5:47 PM
jsmith@lebanondemocrat.com

Firefighter Nick McCorkle with the Lebanon Fire Department installed six new smoke detectors at the Cedar Seniors Inc. home in Lebanon.

According to Cedar Seniors board president Ken Nelson, the center was in need of some upgrades to its fire system.

“We’re just getting some upgrades done,” Nelson. “[The Lebanon firefighters] came out and did a little presentation for us and showed us what we needed and how they could help.”

Cedar Seniors is at 226 University Ave. near Cumberland University. The senior center provides a place for fellowship and friendship among senior citizens. A $3 lunch is served each weekday, along with a $5 lunch each Friday.  

Recommended for You