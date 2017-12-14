Lebanon education icon dies

Winfree, 93, was a former teacher, principal and director of schools for the Lebanon Special School District.

He taught in Cocke and Smith counties before he arrived to work at Castle Heights Military Academy in 1956. He was named principal of Byars Dowdy Elementary School in 1970 and served as Lebanon director of schools from 1974-89.

“If ever there was a school man, Cordell Winfree was a school man,” said current Lebanon school board member Andy Brummett, who said Winfree often visited schools and attended extracurricular activities.

Brummett served as Winfree’s assistant director until his retirement in 1989.

“He loved kids, and he kept up with the money,” said Brummett, who said he learned some lessons about growth and planning from Winfree.

“He was definitely a pioneer at Lebanon Special School District. He was really an icon in Wilson County when you consider all of the things he had a hand in,” said Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto.

Hutto said when the district was considering a name for the new middle school on Leeville Pike, Winfree, along with Hattie Bryant, was the perfect candidate.

“He was the perfect fit for that when you think about the things he did for the school system and legacy he left there,” Hutto said. “He made a difference in Wilson County for a number of young children in education.”

Winfree served as director of schools for Bryant for the entirety of her career. Bryant taught from 1944-1964 at Market Street Elementary, then moved to Lebanon Junior High, now known as Walter J. Baird, for the remainder of her career.

“He was a quiet, gentle man who let the teachers teach and encouraged them to do their thing,” Bryant said. “He left his mark on the school system as a fine principal and superintendent.”

Lebanon Director of Schools Scott Benson said Winfree was a great servant for the community.

“LSSD is saddened by the passing of Mr. Cordell Winfree. He served the families of Lebanon well for many years, and his strong leadership continues to have an impact on our district to this day,” Benson said. “I personally enjoyed getting to know Mr. and Mrs. Winfree when we built Winfree Bryant Middle School back in 2010-2011. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family.”

Winfree’s wife, Oleta, died in January 2016. She was 89.

Funeral arrangements were incomplete Thursday evening but will be released by Ligon and Bobo Funeral Home.