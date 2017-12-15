Retirement party held for longtime Wilson Bank & Trust president

Customers, colleagues and friends lined up inside the bank to thank Richerson for his years of service and wish him well in his future endeavors.

Richerson got his start at Wilson Bank & Trust in 1989, when chief executive officer Randall Clemons recruited him from a rival banking company after being impressed by his work ethic.

Richerson was hired as a lender at the assistant vice president level when the bank was still in its infancy. He was promoted to head of the mortgage department that same year, then continued to move through the ranks, growing along with the bank.

In 1996, he became the bank’s first executive vice president. A year later, Clemons took on the title of chairman, and Richerson moved into the president’s role. As one of the two key figures atop the bank’s leadership structure in the years since, Richerson’s roles have long included oversight of all the bank’s day-to-day operations and human resources, among other things.

Before the bank established much stability or longevity, Richerson was presented with an opportunity to return to his roots in Waynesboro with a job that offered a significant salary increase and a higher level of authority at a community bank there. But back home, in his mind, wasn’t necessarily where he belonged. He believed the relationships he’d established at Wilson Bank & Trust made his friends and coworkers in Lebanon more like an extended family than he would find anywhere else.

“I could see the potential here, but the thought that we’d succeed as a bank wasn’t a certainty at that point. In the end, I just valued all the relationship, our team and this environment too much to leave what we had going,” Richerson said.

Prayer and pondering led him to stay.

The non-move was a big decision, as he had cut his teeth in banking in Waynesboro fresh out of high school and had made many memories there. The local community bank in Waynesboro had a tradition of giving a job to the senior class president each year after graduation, and in 1970, that individual happened to be Richerson. He took the temporary job, and effectively ended the tradition – not because things didn’t work out, but because he found he liked the field enough to stay. His main responsibilities at first were filing checks, which required learning individual customers’ signatures – checks weren’t numbered in those days – and cleaning the restrooms. He grew into other roles during his seven years there, including bookkeeping, ledger posting, service as a teller and eventually lending. Richerson later worked as in investigator for the FDIC before moving to Lebanon in 1988.

Of course, banking has seen a lot of change in Richerson’s career, and he believes most of the technological and regulatory advances that are prevalent these days are for the better. But in terms of a legacy, it’s not the industry or even the bank’s success he hoped he’s impacted the most.

“I look at my time at the bank as a ministry, and if there’s any type of legacy I’m leaving, I hope it’s a spiritual one,” Richerson said. “No person or business is perfect, but I’m proud that we remain an organization that seeks to put God first.”

One of many ways his service impacted his bank family is through the Richerson Family Scholarship, established for children of employees beginning their college careers. Richerson said the program was one of the biggest blessings of his bank tenure. Through the initiative, which he began in 2012, two graduating seniors a year each received $1,000 to help with their education.

On a broader scale, the many employees he’s mentored and supervised witnessed an effective, caring, even fatherly example of a servant living his faith each day. Thanks to the bank’s continued growth, Richerson was grooming and preparing several members of the Wilson Bank & Trust management team to fill his various roles. His firm-but-fair approach, honesty and desire to make others feel appreciated are sure to stick with them throughout their careers. He believes he’s leaving things in good hands.

“We have some great thinkers and leaders at Wilson Bank, bankers smarter than me that will grow and succeed. We also have a great succession plan that’s working well. I’m excited about our future leadership and potential.”

Another remnant of Richerson’s work, one far more tangible and easily visible, will also endure at Wilson Bank & Trust for a long time to come. The operations center nearing completion behind the main office is a project he envisioned for many years, and he looks forward to seeing the finished product. His calendar is circled to be part of the building’s grand opening in April.

Between his end-of-year retirement and that date, Richerson has a major bucket list item to check off, including a month-long trip to visit all of Australia and New Zealand. Retirement will also allow time for some other travel opportunities, like flying out west and driving back, and taking Route 66 from Chicago to California.

Richerson’s role with the bank won’t disappear entirely – he will continue to serve on the board of directors, and of course has a vested interest in the bank’s continued development.

“My prayer is that the bank will stay independent, and keep providing others with a return the way it has for me,” he said. “I’m thankful for all the relationships that have brought me such blessings. As God empties my cup of the banking business, I know he’s ready to fill it with something else.”