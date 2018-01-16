Annual Black History Month program set for Capitol Theatre

“Although we were unable to celebrate as planned due to inclement weather, the spirit of Dr. King was felt by the support of everyone involved, and we gratefully appreciate it. We look forward to that same spirit as we plan for our annual Black History Month celebration,” said Mary Harris, president of the Wilson County Black History Committee.

The Unity March, organized by the Roy Bailey African American History Center and Museum, pays tribute annually to the 1963 March on Washington, where Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech.

The Black History Month celebration will take place Feb. 15 and Feb. 25 at the Capitol Theatre. This year’s showing, “Glory Road,” is based on a true story and focuses on the 1966 Texas Western College men’s basketball team.

The team featured an all-black starting lineup, the first in NCAA history.

Tickets are $5 per person and may be purchased from Wilson County Black History Committee members, at the Lebanon-Wilson County Chamber of Commerce office and at the Capitol Theatre the nights of the event.