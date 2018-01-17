logo

Basketball Homecoming

Friendship Christian School basketball homecoming

Staff Reports • Yesterday at 6:58 PM

Friendship Christian School will celebrate basketball homecoming Friday. The ceremony will take place at 5:30 p.m. prior to games with Donelson Christian Academy. The 2018 homecoming queen is Ashlyn Pittman, daughter of David and Latrice Pittman, of Lebanon. The homecoming king is Colt Mahoney, son of Chad and Stacie Mahoney, of Mt. Juliet. The senior attendant is Callie Chaffin, daughter of John and Kristi Chaffin, of Lebanon.

The senior escort is Hanley Sobieszczyk, son of Robert and Patricia Sobieszczyk, of Lebanon. The junior attendant is Scottie Smith, daughter of Kyle and Shawnda Smith, of Lebanon. The junior escort is Tarver Hayslip, son of Ben and Melissa Hayslip, of Lebanon. The sophomore attendant is Joy Osipchuk, daughter of Dr. Aters and Linda Osipchuk, of Lebanon. The sophomore escort is Nathan Mangrum, son of Jeff and Kolleen Mangrum, of Lebanon.

The freshman attendant is Samantha Ritter, daughter of Patrick and Kendra Ritter, of Lebanon. The freshman escort is Robert Trey Owen, son of Kevin and Jana Owen, of Lebanon. Pictured (back row, from left) are Owen, Hayslip, Mahoney, Sobiesczcyk, Mangrum, (front row, from left) Ritter, Smith, Pittman, Chaffin and Osipchuk.

