Throwback Thursday: The Great Freeze of 1994

As we hope for a respite from the chill, those who were in town in 1994 may remember Public Works employee Ellis Denton who was clearing West Main Street with a backhoe when he hit a manhole cover and ran up on the sidewalk, sending his head into the windshield. Denton sustained a cut in the accident, but still lives to tell the tale.

The Tuesday, Jan. 18, 1994 paper reported Wilson County received more than an inch of snow that Monday with low temperatures expected to stick around throughout the week. Emergency responders headed out to multiple traffic accidents and a fire, and then-Wilson County Road Superintendent Val Kelley said they used more than 200 pounds of salt on the roads, but it was still slick everywhere.

The storm left nearly 10,000 homes in Nashville without power, caused schools and universities to close and even some deaths were reported as a result of the winter weather. Traffic lights were stuck, and a tractor-trailer carrying 42,000 pounds of cat litter overturned on Interstate 40, though none of the contents spilled outside.

Temperatures remained subfreezing throughout that week, and the weather event was dubbed the “Great Freeze of ’94” as weather records, one of which was 101 years old, were broken. Schools closed for at least five days, emergency responders stayed busy, and many residents used their time off to play in the snow.