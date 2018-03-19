Hearts Take Flight to benefit Arc Tennessee

Hearts Take Flight is an event that pits teams of five people in a tug-of-war against a King Air 350 plane. The event will be April 14 at 9 a.m. at Hollingshead Aviation on the campus of the Smyrna-Rutherford County Airport and will conclude when every team has pulled the plane. Proceeds will benefit the Arc Tennessee.

Sponsorships and team donations are available for the fun, family friendly event. Youth activities, entertainment, concessions, exhibitors and more will be featured for the event, which will be free and open to the public.

Contributions will ensure the Arc of Tennessee will have the financial means to continue to fulfill its mission. For more than 65 years, the Arc Tennessee has empowered people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and their families to actively participate in the community throughout their lifetime.

Funds raised through the event go directly to services and support for people with disabilities. The Arc Tennessee is a nonprofit organization, and all contributions are tax deductible.

Visit heartstakeflight.org for all event information. All sponsors and exhibitors will be listed on the website.