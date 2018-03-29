Volunteers honor Joseph’s Storehouse matriarch

“We give all the praise to God and His Son, Jesus Christ,” Evans said. “When Brother Bob and I started Love One Another in 1996, with very modest beginnings, we could only give away just 22 small boxes of food and only on one day a month.

“Now, this ministry has now grown, thanks to our faithful supporters and hundreds of volunteers, to the point 22 years later that we are able to provide more than 400 big yellow wheelbarrows full of food, beverages and paper goods to thousands of families from Wilson, Trousdale, Smith and DeKalb counties every month. And even though Bob went to be with the Lord on March 9, we are still going to be right here continuing with this important work, day in and day out, hopefully for another 22 years.”

Evans invited anyone who is in need of food to attend the giveaway Saturday from 8:30-11:30 a.m. for families in Wilson, Trousdale, Smith and DeKalb counties. First-time applicants must be able to show proof of residency with a utility bill, rent receipt or lease; photo identification such as a driver’s license or picture identification; and proof of government assistance such as SNAP, SSI, AFDC, LIHEAP or public housing or household income to qualify.

Those who would like to volunteer to help should arrive between 7:45-8:15 a.m. to allow for assignments. Groups of six or more must make arrangements online or call Nancy Terwilliger at the ministry’s office at 615-453-5777 at least two weeks in advance to participate. Additional volunteers are also needed to help with the Thursday morning food giveaways, which are held for the elderly and disabled each Thursday immediately prior to the last Saturday of each month. Joseph’s Storehouse is a nonprofit organization. All donations are tax-deductible and may be mailed to 1960 S.E. Tater Peeler Road, Lebanon, TN 37090 or at loaejosephsstorehouse.org.